Police concerned for missing Bury St Edmunds man John Dick
PUBLISHED: 21:05 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 21:05 02 December 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Bury St Edmunds man John Dick.
Mr Dick, 37, was last seen in the town around 6.30pm Monday, November 30.
It is unknown where he has gone since then.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers are concerned for his welfare and appealed for those with any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.
He is described as a white, with short, cropped grey hair and with short brown stubble. He is 6ft tall and has a full tribal tattoo sleeve on one arm, and a Royal Marines’ emblem on the other.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.
