The teenager has links to Suffolk, Croydon and Luton - Credit: Lewisham police

A 15-year-old girl from London who has been reported missing could be in Suffolk, police have said.

Noni, from Forest Hill in Lewisham, was last seen on a bus on Sunday, November 21.

Noni, from Lewisham, was last seen on a bus - Credit: Lewisham police

Lewisham police said she has links to Suffolk, as well as Croydon and Luton in Bedfordshire.

Anyone with information on Noni's whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 21MIS036385.