Police appeal to help trace 61-year-old missing for three days

PUBLISHED: 15:40 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 18 August 2020

John Daly has gone missing form his Newmarket home prompting a police appeal. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

John Daly has gone missing form his Newmarket home prompting a police appeal. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 61-year-old man has gone missing from his Newmarket home prompting a police appeal.

John Daly was last seen at his home in town at approximately 4.30pm on Saturday, August 15.

It is believed that the Suffolk resident may have gone to the railway station and got onto a train, but the direction of travel is unknown.

However, he does have connections to the West Midlands.

Mr Daly is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, and of large build.

He was last seen wearing a navy jumper, grey trousers, brown shoes and had a black/blue coloured rucksack with him.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Daly, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.

