Can you help find missing schoolgirl Lucy Ingram?
PUBLISHED: 20:28 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 10 September 2019
Archant
A 15-year-old Farlingaye High School pupil has been reported missing after not returning to her Otley home.
Lucy Ingram, from the village near Woodbridge, was last seen leaving her home address at 4.50pm on Tuesday, September 10.
She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall and of a very slim build with long brown hair in two small top ponytails.
She was wearing her Farlingaye High School uniform when she left home, consisting of a blue skirt, blue jumper, black tights and black trainers.
Officers are concerned for Lucy's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 319 of September 10.
Comments have been disabled on this article.