Missing sheep found after midnight escape

PUBLISHED: 15:45 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 21 May 2019

A herd of sheep had escaped from Baylham House Rare Breed Farm in Suffolk. Picture: GDS/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

The five remaining missing rare breed sheep which escaped from Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm in Suffolk have been found safe and well.

The sheep escaped from their pen overnight on Monday, May 20 - jumping over a hedge on the edge of the farm to make their way out into Baylham, in between Claydon and Needham Market.

Most of the herd had returned home safely, although five remained on the loose as of 3pm today, with the farm concerned for their safety.

Farm owner Richard Storer, whose son owns the sheep, said: "We were relying on a hedge and underestimated the determination of the sheep to escape.

"I'm sure they'll be around somewhere though."

Mr Storer's optimism later paid off, later announcing the curious five had later been found safe and well in the neighbour's property.

The farm had hoped that local people with drones could come together to help locate the missing five-piece.

