East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for the welfare of missing teenage girl Abigail, 17

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:54 PM July 14, 2021   
Abigail Henry has been reported missing from Sudbury

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 17-year-old girl from Sudbury.

Abigail Henry was last seen leaving Marks Tey train station in Essex at 1.30pm Wednesday, July 14 and is believed to have travelled to Ipswich.

She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall and of a slim build, with a scar on the left side of her neck.

She has mousy brown hair and is understood to have been wearing a grey Superdry coat, black leggings, a black T-shirt and black Vans trainers at the time of her disappearance.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are "extremely concerned" for her welfare, and asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the control room on 101.



Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

