Have you seen missing 26-year-old Andrew Buckley?

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:05 AM December 26, 2020   
Andrew Buckley was last seen in Kessingland High Street

Andrew Buckley was last seen on Christmas Day - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 26-year-old missing man from Suffolk. 

Andrew Buckley, from Kessingland, near Lowestoft, was last seen on Christmas Day around 8.15pm in Kessingland High Street. 

Mr Buckley is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build with blonde hair and a small goatee beard. He was last seen wearing light coloured clothing and did not have a jacket.

Mr Buckley's family and the police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk

