Missing woman, 29, and girl, 10, could be in Suffolk
Published: 8:15 AM March 28, 2022
- Credit: Sussex Police
A missing 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl from Sussex could be in Suffolk, police has said.
Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, from West Sussex were last seen on Friday, March 25, but Sussex Police has said the two could now be in Suffolk.
Sussex Police did not give out either Sabrina's or Taylor's last name.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police quoting 678 of 25/03.