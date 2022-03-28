News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Missing woman, 29, and girl, 10, could be in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:15 AM March 28, 2022
A missing 29-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl could be in Suffolk, Sussex Police has said

A missing 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl from Sussex could be in Suffolk, police has said. 

Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, from West Sussex were last seen on Friday, March 25, but Sussex Police has said the two could now be in Suffolk. 

Sussex Police did not give out either Sabrina's or Taylor's last name. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police quoting 678 of 25/03. 



Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Sussex News

