Missing woman, 29, and girl, 10, could be in Suffolk

A missing 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl from Sussex could be in Suffolk, police has said.

Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, from West Sussex were last seen on Friday, March 25, but Sussex Police has said the two could now be in Suffolk.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sabrina, 29, and Taylor, 10, from West Sussex is urged to contact police.



They were last seen in West Sussex yesterday but could be in #Suffolk.



Sussex Police did not give out either Sabrina's or Taylor's last name.

