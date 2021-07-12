News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nursing home's fond farewell to long-serving support walker

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:12 PM July 12, 2021   
Monica Martin, who has retired as a support walker at Allonsfield House care home in Campsea Ashe

Monica Martin, who has retired as a support walker at Allonsfield House care home in Campsea Ashe, with home and head office staff - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Staff at a nursing home near Woodbridge have said goodbye to their longest-serving colleague at a surprise retirement presentation.

Monica Martin, 62, had worked at Kingsley Healthcare's Allonsfield House home in Campsea Ashe for nearly 15 years.

The support worker said: “I will miss the residents, as I loved them like they were my own family.

"At the end of every shift, I always felt like I had done my best for them all.”

Daya and Sumi Thayan, founders of Kingsley Healthcare, attended the presentation, to see Mrs Martin presented with gift vouchers, a garden ornament, a rose called Monica, flowers and wine.

Mrs Martin lives locally and has four children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She said she was looking forward to spending more time on days out with her family and enjoying her garden and summerhouse.

Home manager Judith Morgan-Worrall said: “Monica has been a compassionate staff member who really made a difference.

“She will truly be missed by the residents, families and staff.

"During her busy retirement we are hoping that she will also return as a volunteer to Allonsfield House.”

Woodbridge News

