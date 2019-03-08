E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Hideous' signs could be altered after neighbours slam design

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 September 2019

The new signs outside Moot Hall have caused controversy among Aldeburgh residents Picture: JAYNE DALE

The new signs outside Moot Hall have caused controversy among Aldeburgh residents Picture: JAYNE DALE

Archant

New signs directing visitors to Aldeburgh's Moot Hall could be changed after neighbours slammed them as "hideous".

The boards have been put up outside the attraction as part of refurbishment work to the town's museum.

However, some residents are unhappy with the new signs - describing them as "hideous" and a "waste of time, money, space, sense, reality and reason".

Their modern design is a particular point of contention - with many suggesting the signs clash with the historic building they are directing people to - while others have raised concerns over their close proximity to the hall.

One person even described the signs, which have been designed by an architect specialising in conservation projects, as "modern eyesores".

They have been made from a metal which naturally rusts to a weather-beaten appearance.

You may also want to watch:

However, Tony Bone - who is chairman of the museum's trustees and leader of the project - said the signs are modern for a reason.

"The signs are modern to reflect the Heritage Lottery Fund's requirement to introduce 21st Century design within the setting of an historic building," he said.

"They are still work in progress and we are in talks with the designer to consider alterations."

Mayor of Aldeburgh, Sara Fox, said she welcomed the interest that the signs had generated in the local community - and said the town council would listen to constructive comments.

"The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) required the town council to provide an element of match-funding for the project, but this money was not specifically allocated to the signs," she added.

"The museum refurbishment is a prestigious project for Aldeburgh, with thousands of pounds of HLF funds being allocated to improving the building as a whole.

"As part of the project, the town council chamber and offices have been rewired, asbestos has been removed, plumbing renewed, decorated throughout and a sophisticated alarm system installed."

Aldeburgh Town Council, East Suffolk Council, the Aldeburgh Society and conservation officers have all approved the signs, which have been endorsed by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New bridleway bridge gives safer route across railway to Felixstowe

Network Rail has completed the new bridleway bridge over the Felixstowe branch line at Trimley. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mystery beach sickness ‘no concern to public health’

A couple of officials in a dinghy warn people to get out of the water at the sea in Frinton, Essex Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE

Award-winning baker sets up shop in Bury St Edmunds

Inside the new Woosters Bakery opening in Bury St Edmunds Picture: WILL WOOSTER

More than 50,000 bins left uncollected by refuse workers in four years, according to new figures

Over 50,000 bins have been reported as missed in the past four years Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM/ PETER WILES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists