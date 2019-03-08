'Hideous' signs could be altered after neighbours slam design

The new signs outside Moot Hall have caused controversy among Aldeburgh residents Picture: JAYNE DALE Archant

New signs directing visitors to Aldeburgh's Moot Hall could be changed after neighbours slammed them as "hideous".

The boards have been put up outside the attraction as part of refurbishment work to the town's museum.

However, some residents are unhappy with the new signs - describing them as "hideous" and a "waste of time, money, space, sense, reality and reason".

Their modern design is a particular point of contention - with many suggesting the signs clash with the historic building they are directing people to - while others have raised concerns over their close proximity to the hall.

One person even described the signs, which have been designed by an architect specialising in conservation projects, as "modern eyesores".

They have been made from a metal which naturally rusts to a weather-beaten appearance.

However, Tony Bone - who is chairman of the museum's trustees and leader of the project - said the signs are modern for a reason.

"The signs are modern to reflect the Heritage Lottery Fund's requirement to introduce 21st Century design within the setting of an historic building," he said.

"They are still work in progress and we are in talks with the designer to consider alterations."

Mayor of Aldeburgh, Sara Fox, said she welcomed the interest that the signs had generated in the local community - and said the town council would listen to constructive comments.

"The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) required the town council to provide an element of match-funding for the project, but this money was not specifically allocated to the signs," she added.

"The museum refurbishment is a prestigious project for Aldeburgh, with thousands of pounds of HLF funds being allocated to improving the building as a whole.

"As part of the project, the town council chamber and offices have been rewired, asbestos has been removed, plumbing renewed, decorated throughout and a sophisticated alarm system installed."

Aldeburgh Town Council, East Suffolk Council, the Aldeburgh Society and conservation officers have all approved the signs, which have been endorsed by the Heritage Lottery Fund.