Warning over spike in coronavirus cases in Bury St Edmunds estate

West Suffolk Council has issued a coronavirus alert for Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

A coronavirus alert has been issued to residents in Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds following a large rise in positive cases.

The latest testing information shows a steep increase in the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, with an rolling seven-day infection rate of 400.3 per 100,000 people.

Government data shows that 32 new cases were recorded on the estate over the seven days up to October 22 - the most of any area in Suffolk.

West Suffolk Council is warning residents that they “must act now” to reduce the spread of the disease and to avoid the possibility of further restrictions becoming necessary.

The council said: “There is evidence that a large number of cases in Moreton Hall involve household transmission, especially where people are visiting friends and family.”

The council is reminding people to keep to the ‘rule of six’ at all times and is advising residents to avoid meeting with several different groups of people over a short period of time.

Moreton Hall is currently the Suffolk neighbourhood with the most cases and the highest infection rate, with 32 cases in the week up to Thursday, October 22.

The total is up 12 cases on the rolling seven-day cases recorded up to Monday, October 19, where there were 19 confirmed cases.

West Suffolk Council warned: “The more people you interact with, the higher the chance of spreading the coronavirus between households.

“You must stay a minimum of 2 meters apart from people who do not live in your household, including members of your extended family or close friends. It is difficult, but do not hug, kiss or touch others. Maintaining your distance will stop the virus from spreading.”

Other things you should do to prevent the spread of the virus

• Do not share drinking or eating utensils with those outside your household.

• Meet outside or virtually if possible - or keep doors and windows open to increase the flow of fresh air throughout your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and keep shared surfaces clean - before and after people visit.

• Please do not assume that you are safe if you, or people in your household, are not exhibiting any clear symptoms.

People who catch coronavirus may have either very mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. This means you could have the virus without knowing it, and pass it on to someone who could become very seriously ill or even die.

If you, or any member of your household exhibits any symptoms or you become aware of someone who has visited your household recently who has tested positive or is exhibiting symptoms, the whole household must self-isolate for 14 days and call the NHS to arrange for a test immediately.

The Suffolk Advice and Support Service phoneline offers free support and advice to anyone in the county facing financial hardship - call 0800 068 3131.

