Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk
A seven-bedroom home with a cinema, built in Sonos sound system, marble flooring and 75 acres of land is for sale in Hadleigh - and is the most expensive property on the market in Suffolk today.
Town House Farm is up for sale at the asking price of £3,250,000. The property has been luxuriously customised to have the best of modern technology, coupled with a light, airy design which incorporates marble floors and warm wood accents.
There are five reception rooms including a home cinema, a loggia perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining, seven double bedrooms — three with en suites.
With so much space to spare inside the three floor home, there are features such as a utility room, wet room, boot room, larder and study.
Outside there are more surprises, with a landscaped courtyard garden, dog kennels, a breeze block and timber barn with power and plumbing, two agricultural steel barns with power and drainage and on-site commercial buildings for business use or subletting.
The grounds contain three large ponds set in sweeping lawns which are dotted with trees and mature shrubs.
The open plan family room is the heart of this home, with the kitchen and dining room all combined in one space.
Technology is all in this fully customised home, the built in Sonos sound system has integral controls, as do all the lights and blinds, with underfloor heating on the ground and first floors.
With extensive CCTV and security, this property offers acres of privacy just a short drive away from Hadleigh.
To view the property on the Fine and Country website click here.