East Anglian Daily Times

Gallery

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 11:00 AM February 6, 2021   
Town House Farm in Hadleigh is on the market for over £3million

Town House Farm in Hadleigh is on the market for over £3million - Credit: Fine and Country

A seven-bedroom home with a cinema, built in Sonos sound system, marble flooring and 75 acres of land is for sale in Hadleigh - and is the most expensive property on the market in Suffolk today.

The home cinema with bi fold doors, remote controlled ceiling mounted projector screen and integral mood lighting

The home cinema with bi fold doors, remote controlled ceiling mounted projector screen and integral mood lighting - Credit: Fine and Country

Town House Farm is up for sale at the asking price of £3,250,000. The property has been luxuriously customised to have the best of modern technology, coupled with a light, airy design which incorporates marble floors and warm wood accents.

There are five reception rooms including a home cinema, a loggia perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining, seven double bedrooms — three with en suites.

One of the family bathrooms 

One of the family bathrooms - Credit: Fine and Country

With so much space to spare inside the three floor home, there are features such as a utility room, wet room, boot room, larder and study.

Outside there are more surprises, with a landscaped courtyard garden, dog kennels, a breeze block and timber barn with power and plumbing, two agricultural steel barns with power and drainage and on-site commercial buildings for business use or subletting.

The open plan kitchen and dining area

The open plan kitchen and dining area - Credit: Fine and Country

The grounds contain three large ponds set in sweeping lawns which are dotted with trees and mature shrubs.

The open plan family room is the heart of this home, with the kitchen and dining room all combined in one space.

One of the bedrooms at Town House Farm

One of the bedrooms at Town House Farm - Credit: Fine and Country

Technology is all in this fully customised home, the built in Sonos sound system has integral controls, as do all the lights and blinds, with underfloor heating on the ground and first floors.

With extensive CCTV and security, this property offers acres of privacy just a short drive away from Hadleigh.

The family room

The family room - Credit: Fine and Country

To view the property on the Fine and Country website click here.

The property has 75 acres of land

The property has 75 acres of land - Credit: Fine and Country

Hadleigh

