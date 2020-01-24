Inquest opens into death of 36-year-old motorcyclist

Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

The inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who died a week after he was involved in a four vehicle crash has opened.

Paul Dawes, 36, from, Newton, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital following the incident on September 19.

An inquest into his death has now been opened and adjourned to a later date at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

On the day of the crash, Suffolk police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1071 at 8.40am in Newton.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene, as well as an air ambulance crew.

The road was closed for a number of hours in both directions from the A134 Assington Road to Trott's Lane.

A police investigation took place after the crash.

Mr Dawes was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in London where he remained until his death on September 25.