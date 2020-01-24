E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of 36-year-old motorcyclist

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 January 2020

Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

The inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who died a week after he was involved in a four vehicle crash has opened.

Paul Dawes, 36, from, Newton, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital following the incident on September 19.

An inquest into his death has now been opened and adjourned to a later date at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

On the day of the crash, Suffolk police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1071 at 8.40am in Newton.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene, as well as an air ambulance crew.

The road was closed for a number of hours in both directions from the A134 Assington Road to Trott's Lane.

A police investigation took place after the crash.

Mr Dawes was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in London where he remained until his death on September 25.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Stansted Airport expansion scrapped after shock council decision

Plans for Stansted Airport's expansion were apprived on January 24, which mean eight million more people could fly from there annually Picture: TIM WINTER

‘Fabulous’ £75m mega factory at Eye – set to process 1m chickens a week – is up and running

Cranswick's chicken factory at Eye Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Inquest opens into death of 36-year-old motorcyclist

Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY
Drive 24