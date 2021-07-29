Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash with parked cars

Published: 8:37 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 9:49 PM July 29, 2021

A 21-year-old is in a life threatening condition after sustaining a head injury in a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is in a life-threatening condition after a crash involving two parked cars.

The collision occurred at around 12.40am on Saturday, July 24 in Spring Chase in Brightlingsea.

The driver of the motorbike sustained a head injury and is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

A passenger, a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time to check their CCTV or dash cam to see if they have any footage that may help the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and call 101 quoting incident 55 of 24 July.