Motorcyclist injured in crash on Sudbury road
PUBLISHED: 09:14 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 03 April 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A man in his 20s is being treated by paramedics after a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Sudbury.
Police were called at 7.40am this morning with reports of a crash between Ford Mondeo and Yamaha motorbike in Milner Road.
The ambulance service was also called to the scene, where the motorcyclist was treated for leg pain.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the man’s injuries were not thought to be serious.
The road was closed in both directions for some time, but one lane has since reopened.