Motorcyclist injured in crash on Sudbury road

PUBLISHED: 09:14 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 03 April 2019

The collision happened in Milner Road, Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 20s is being treated by paramedics after a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Sudbury.

Police were called at 7.40am this morning with reports of a crash between Ford Mondeo and Yamaha motorbike in Milner Road.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene, where the motorcyclist was treated for leg pain.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the man’s injuries were not thought to be serious.

The road was closed in both directions for some time, but one lane has since reopened.

