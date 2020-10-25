MP joins volunteers to plant bulbs to mark World Polio Day

The planting was to mark World Polio Day Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY CLUB Sudbury Rotary Club

A Suffolk MP helped to plant 1,000 crocus bulbs in Sudbury to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge at the planting Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY CLUB South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge at the planting Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY CLUB

Sudbury Rotary Club was among thousands of rotary clubs across the world taking action to mark World Polio Day on Saturday.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge joined members of the club on Friday to plant the crocus corms on the triangular space opposite the Croft.

You may also want to watch:

If polio is not eradicated, it is estimated that, within 10 years, as many as 200,000 children annually all over the world could succumb to polio.

MORE: Polio survivor from Earl Soham backs Government’s investment in fight to eradicate disease

Sandra Armitage, president of Sudbury Rotary Club said: “We’re proud to be marking World Polio Day locally and recognising the work of Rotary and our partners and the millions of people involved in so many ways in the fight for a polio free world. Only together can we end polio, a virus that is still potentially just a plane ride away.

“We have seen how we need to work together when dealing with COVID-19 and we can all play our part. The members of Rotary club of Sudbury remain committed to working with our communities and our partners to eliminate this potentially deadly virus and make rotary’s dream of a polio-free world a reality.”

For more information on Sudbury Rotary Club, click here.