Music competition that champions young talent is back for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:30 AM November 25, 2021
The winners of BurySOUND 2020, Bury St Edmunds-based punk quintet FLEAS

The winners of BurySOUND 2020, Bury St Edmunds-based punk quintet FLEAS - Credit: Tony Bell

Organisers of a music competition that gives a platform to up-and-coming young bands and artists are calling for people to sign up.

The well-established BurySOUND contest will be returning to the Hunter Club and the Apex in Bury St Edmunds in the new year.

All genres and ages are welcome, but priority will be given to younger artists and those based in and around the west Suffolk area. 

The first of five heats is taking place on Friday, February 4, at the Hunter Club and the final will be on Friday, March 18, at the Apex, featuring a headline performance by BurySOUND 2020 winners FLEAS, a locally-based punk quintet.

The long-overdue final of BurySOUND 2020 was held in October 2021.

Seymour Quigley, from BurySOUND, said: "We'd love to get the word out far and wide this year as we're aware lockdown may have put some young musicians off the idea of gigging."

The FLEAS punk band at the BurySOUND 2020 final that took place in October 2021

The FLEAS punk band at the BurySOUND 2020 final that took place in October 2021 - Credit: Tony Bell

BurySOUND was founded in 1997 by St Edmundsbury Borough Council's then youth and community development officer Jackie Smith and local promoter Paul Johnson in the hope that providing a platform for young musicians would help a scene to develop in the west Suffolk area.  

BurySOUND has gone from strength to strength, nurturing emerging talent year after year in a safe, inclusive and positive environment, Mr Quigley said.

Artists can sign up for BurySOUND 2022 by 6pm on Sunday, December 12. 

Music
Bury St Edmunds News

