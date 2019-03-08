Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Naked man causes a stir in Cornhill, Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:06 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 27 July 2019

Ipswich's Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich's Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A fully-naked man who was running around Ipswich town centre was asked to 'put his clothes back on'.

The man shocked morning shoppers who spotted him in the Cornhill at about 11am, but the drama didn't last long.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said he was only naked for a short period of time and he was "advised to put his clothes back on".

"It was quickly dealt with by the street rangers and police," she added.

The man was not arrested.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is there really demand for ‘pay on exit’ parking in Bury St Edmunds?

The St Andrews car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich stabbing believed to be targeted attack

A 16-year-old boy has been discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Naked man causes a stir in Cornhill, Ipswich

Ipswich's Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Don Topley: Big anniversary for Suffolk junior cricket event

Action at the Minor Counties Cricket Festival at RHS. Photo: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists