Naked man causes a stir in Cornhill, Ipswich

A fully-naked man who was running around Ipswich town centre was asked to 'put his clothes back on'.

The man shocked morning shoppers who spotted him in the Cornhill at about 11am, but the drama didn't last long.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said he was only naked for a short period of time and he was "advised to put his clothes back on".

"It was quickly dealt with by the street rangers and police," she added.

The man was not arrested.