Teenager bidding to be named a national Covid 'hero' of the year

A Suffolk teenager who has been a "real asset" in helping the community throughout the coronavirus crisis has been nominated for a national award.

Since the start of the first lockdown last March, Nathan Wilson, from Sproughton, has given up plenty of his time to help his elderly neighbours with tasks such as fetching shopping.

The 18-year-old even offered to tutor nearby primary school pupils as schools were forced to close.

He has also helped support his family throughout the crisis - including his mother, Lorraine Parkinson, who has frequently worked 14-hour shifts as a mental health nurse at Ipswich Hospital.

In recognition of Nathan's efforts, Lorraine nominated her son for the Urban Jungle's Heroes award for 2020.

He is on a shortlist with 14 other people aged between 18 and 30 and who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities throughout the pandemic.

Nathan will find out on Monday if he has won the top prize of a £250 Amazon voucher - but could also be in the running for a £50 voucher instead if he is selected as one of four runners-up.

The teenager, who has started studying history at the University of Suffolk, is hopeful he can be named the winner.

He said: "I've been helping neighbours out with things such as helping out with shopping. My mum is a nurse who works 14-hour shifts so I've been helping her too.

"A lot of schools were out, so I decided I would help out the students.

"It all happened naturally - it wasn't part of a plan. It's something I've done to get out of a routine instead of being stuck inside 24/7.

"Hopefully I can win."

Lorraine said: "Nathan has been a real asset during Covid.

"He continued with his studies as well as helping his friends with the exams and revision.

"He organised online quizzes with other friends, is shopping for vulnerable people, sometimes walking a couple of miles to the supermarket just to help, and starting university.

"He also was very kind to his sister, supported her and dried her tears.

"Lastly, cooking his mother a hot meal and preparing a packed lunch before she went on a 14-hour nursing shift at Ipswich Hospital."