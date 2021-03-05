News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

National Trust shows threat to Suffolk coast from climate change

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 12:15 AM March 5, 2021   
The Coastguard Cottages at Dunwich Heath

Climate change threatens the Suffolk coast at Dunwich. - Credit: Chris Lacey

The National Trust has warned that many of its most cherished properties - including the Suffolk coast at Dunwich - could be damaged forever by climate change over the next 40 years.

It has produced a map showing the impact of global warming leading to more extreme weather phenomena including more destructive storms, heatwaves and periods of drought.

And while some areas - like the Suffolk coast - would be changed by natural forces, climate change will accelerate these so things could happen much faster than expected.

Heathland at Dunwich Heath

The National Trust is looking to preserve its heathland at Dunwich. - Credit: Justin Minns

The Suffolk coast is constantly at threat from coastal erosion and storms - the fate of Dunwich itself in the Middle Ages is well known - and the Trust has bought some further land to try to preserve the biodiversity of its Dunwich Heath nature reserve.


Felbrigg Walled Garden

Felbrigg Walled Garden in Norfolk can now grow near-tropical plants - Credit: david harper/iWitness

Elsewhere in  East Anglia, warmer temperatures have allowed some near-tropical plants to thrive in the walled garden at Felbrigg Hall in Norfolk.

The Trust's map illustrates the threat climate change poses to some of its most iconic and culturally significant sites – and offers some solutions on how to tackle it.

You may also want to watch:

The data will be used by the charity to look at risks to the landscape, with landowners working together to engage local communities to volunteer in their area and help in the fight.

The National Trust is already taking measures to try and tackle the threat posed by climate change by planting or establishing 20million trees – an area the size of Birmingham - and becoming carbon net zero by 2030.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cook's first press conference: New Town boss on aims, style, takeover rumours and his squad
  2. 2 A12 re-opens following serious three-vehicle crash
  3. 3 Mouldy scone leads to bakery firm being fined £9k for hygiene breaches
  1. 4 Mike Bacon: 'Cook's arrival feels like a game changer'
  2. 5 Man dies following collision on A12
  3. 6 Plans to increase number of homes in town development deferred
  4. 7 Girl, 17, suffers cuts and bruises in suspected BB weapon attack
  5. 8 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
  7. 10 'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town owner Evans addresses takeover reports

Coastal areas at risk of collapse or sand dune movements due to rising sea levels will also be highlighted in the future, which will also enable physical intervention.

National Trust Director for Land and Nature Harry Bowell said: “This map is a game changer in how we face the threat climate change poses to the places we care for.

“While the data draws on a worst-case scenario, the map paints a stark picture of what we have to prepare for. But by acting now, and working with nature, we can adapt to many of these risks.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Cook as manager

Football

Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Well established resturant The Table in Woodbridge is closing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout on the A140 near Eye is now open

Suffolk County Council

'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
New Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook gives a little fist bump to his new players outside the dressing

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus