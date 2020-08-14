E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Naked fundraiser at botanic gardens hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 August 2020

Fullers Mill Gardens are at West Stow near Bury St Edmunds Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fullers Mill Gardens are at West Stow near Bury St Edmunds Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

Naturists are hoping to return to a botanic gardens near Bury St Edmunds next year after a successful fundraising trip.

An event at Fullers Mill organised by British Naturism raised £700 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAn event at Fullers Mill organised by British Naturism raised £700 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: CONTRIBUTED

British Naturism, the national representative body for Naturism in the UK, organised the evening at Fullers Mill Gardens at West Stow that took place last weekend.

Andrew Gilmour, Eastern region press officer for British Naturism, said the event “went very well,” raising £700 through ticket sales for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

MORE: Gallery: Fullers Mill Garden is a labour of love for Bernard Tickner

He said: “Fullers Mill Gardens would like to welcome us back next year and several people whom attended would like to return to Fuller Mill Gardens.

You may also want to watch:

“Several attendees purchased plants from the garden shop which is good for the gardens revenue and financial state. Everyone I spoke to expressed to me that they had enjoyed the evening.”

The gardens, on the banks of the River Lark, were created by the late Bernard Tickner, who moved to Fullers Mill in 1958 and spent over 50 years working on the seven-acre site, which features rare species of plants from around the world.

Fullers Mill Gardens is now managed by horticulture charity Perennial.

A spokesman for the charity said they had suffered with the loss of income with the gardens not being able to open for the full season from April to September due to the coronavirus lockdown.

And now the site is open they are not able to welcome as many visitors as normal.

The spokesman encouraged people to become a Friend of Fullers Mill to support the gardens. See here for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

