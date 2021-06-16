News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bare cheek! Nudists to walk around botanic gardens for charity

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:37 AM June 16, 2021   
Fullers Mill Gardens, West Stow.

British Naturism is hosting a clothes-free event at Fullers Mill Gardens this weekend - Credit: Archant

Naturists are planning to return to a botanic gardens near Bury St Edmunds this weekend after fundraising hundreds of pounds for charity last year.

British Naturism, the national representative body for naturism in the UK, is hosting a two-and-a-half hour clothes-free visit to Fullers Mill Gardens at West Stow on Sunday, June 20.

A nude event held at the gardens, which features rare species of plants from around the world, raised £700 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance through ticket sales last year.

Andrew Gilmour, Eastern region press officer for British Naturism, said the event "went very well" as nudists enjoyed their time at the open gardens.

Another nude gathering will be held this Saturday at 5.30pm, with British Naturism confirming it will be supporting the British Heart Foundation.

Tickets to the event cost £20 each, with all profits being donated to charity.

Organisers have said Covid guidelines will be followed and the garden's café will be open to serve refreshments.

