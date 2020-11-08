E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Warship pays special tribute to Suffolk centenarian

PUBLISHED: 20:24 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:24 08 November 2020

HMS Richmond seen in distance off Sizewell paying tribute to Wendy Botterill Picture: FLEUR VEEVERS-CHORLTON

HMS Richmond seen in distance off Sizewell paying tribute to Wendy Botterill Picture: FLEUR VEEVERS-CHORLTON

A Royal Navy warship saluted in tribute to mark the death of one of Suffolk’s oldest residents.

Wendy Botterill, who died at the age of 100 in Aldeburgh Picture: COURTESY OF THE FAMILYWendy Botterill, who died at the age of 100 in Aldeburgh Picture: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY

The frigate HMS Richmond displayed the name of centenarian Wendy Botterill with its signal flags and dipped the Ensign to mark the 100-year-old’s passing at the weekend.

The 133-metre long vessel – captained by her great nephew Commander Hugh Botterill – was sailing down the North Sea and came within two miles of the coast at Sizewell to pay the special tribute.

Mrs Botterill (nee Mullett) was born in Ipswich in 1920, Christened Winifred, though everyone called her Wendy. She attended Northgate Grammar School for Girls, and after successfully completing a secretarial course, she worked for the world famous seeds and plants company Thompson & Morgan.

She married John Botterill in 1949 and after he retired from his work with the electricity board they moved to Aldeburgh. Mrs Botterill also worked as a secretary for a psychiatrist and until her retirement was practice manager at Aldeburgh surgery.

Mrs Botterill, a keen tennis player in her youth, volunteered for the WRVS and hospital cars in her later years.

She celebrated her 100th birthday on September 13 and died on Friday.

Her niece Sue Hawkes said HMS Richmond’s tribute had been watched by family members and was “very special”.

She said: “The ship came about two miles from the shore – it was a bit misty but we could see her.”

