Inquest into death of baby girl to take place in January

Published: 9:30 AM October 7, 2021 Updated: 9:37 AM October 7, 2021

An inquest into the death of a baby girl found at a recycling centre will take place next year - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a baby girl found at a waste recycling centre in Suffolk will take place in the new year.

'Baby S' was found at Sackers in Needham Market in May 2020.

At the time she was found it was believed that she had been either carried to full term or close to this.

Following investigation work, it was believed the baby was transported in one of two vehicles that had collected commercial waste earlier in the day from 52 locations in and around Ipswich.

A Home Office post mortem was unable to establish a cause of death for the girl.

Despite extensive appeals and the scouring of 11,000 hours of CCTV by officers the mother of Baby S still has not been found.

In May 2021, Suffolk police renewed their appeals to find out more about the young girl and the circumstances around her death.

The force said it had been working with DNA experts in order to uncover to find out more about the identity of Baby S and called on the public once again to come forward with any information.

A full inquest into the death of Baby S was originally opened in May 2020 and has been adjourned several times to allow for further investigation work to be carried out.

The latest date given for the inquest will be January 19, 2022.



