Jewellery and money stolen in home burglary

Jewellery, watches and money was stolen from a house in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Money, watches and a pearl necklace were stolen from a house during a burglary in Needham Market. At some point between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Monday January 6, an unknown number of people entered a property in Hargrave Avenue and a range of items were stolen including a quantity of cash, two watches, a pearl necklace and a ring.

Suffolk police are now appealing for a witness to the burglary who they hope has information.

A man was seen near the property at around the time of the incident and may have seen something which could help detectives.

The person is described as male, of medium build, average height and had a beard and moustache. He was wearing a hoodie and a beanie hat.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/1178/2.