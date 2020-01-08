E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jewellery and money stolen in home burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:56 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 08 January 2020

Jewellery, watches and money was stolen from a house in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jewellery, watches and money was stolen from a house in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Money, watches and a pearl necklace were stolen from a house during a burglary in Needham Market. At some point between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Monday January 6, an unknown number of people entered a property in Hargrave Avenue and a range of items were stolen including a quantity of cash, two watches, a pearl necklace and a ring.

Suffolk police are now appealing for a witness to the burglary who they hope has information.

A man was seen near the property at around the time of the incident and may have seen something which could help detectives.

The person is described as male, of medium build, average height and had a beard and moustache. He was wearing a hoodie and a beanie hat.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/1178/2.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

