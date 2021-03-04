Closed sandwich shop to be converted into home

Published: 5:14 PM March 4, 2021

A former sandwich and coffee store in Needham Market is to be converted into a home, despite concerns from community leaders about the loss to the town's High Street.

The town's Deli-licious store, an ancillary extension of an adjacent building, has not been open for around 18 months.

Its prospective new owners applied to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to change the use of the unit as it had become a "barrier" to securing finance, according to planning documents.

The buyers have said they plan to incorporate the former store into its neighbouring property, with its future as a commercial enterprise "under challenge".

No external alterations will be made to the building.

Needham Market Town Council had outlined its opposition to the scheme as councillors did not want to see "the amount of retail offer in the High Street reduced".

However, Mid Suffolk planners have now given the proposals the green light.