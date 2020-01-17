E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Needham Market residents stranded without power after cable damaged

PUBLISHED: 14:56 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 17 January 2020

Needham Market has been hit by a poweroutage after an electricity cable was damaged. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Power has been cut to homes in Needham Market after an electricity cable was damaged.

The area around Needham Market is currently without power and there is no estimate of when it might be restored yet. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKSThe area around Needham Market is currently without power and there is no estimate of when it might be restored yet. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

Residents have been told that it could be six hours or more before power is restored to the area.

UK Power Networks have not been able to provide a specific time for when the power will be back on yet and are waiting for updates from their engineers.

It is not yet clear how much of the town is affected.

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

