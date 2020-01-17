Needham Market residents stranded without power after cable damaged

Power has been cut to homes in Needham Market after an electricity cable was damaged.

The area around Needham Market is currently without power and there is no estimate of when it might be restored yet. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS The area around Needham Market is currently without power and there is no estimate of when it might be restored yet. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

Residents have been told that it could be six hours or more before power is restored to the area.

UK Power Networks have not been able to provide a specific time for when the power will be back on yet and are waiting for updates from their engineers.

It is not yet clear how much of the town is affected.