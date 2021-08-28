'Surprise' as 3.5ft-long snake found in sunbathing in gravel
- Credit: Suffolk Exotic Vets
Neighbours got a "surprise" when they discovered a 3.5ft-long python sunbathing in gravel beside homes in a street.
Julie Grant returned home to Needham Market from seeing her father when she noticed her cat had been spooked by something unexpected.
To her great surprise, the 46-year-old then noticed the 110cm royal python curled up in the gravel - where it appeared to be trying to catch the sun in a bid to keep warm.
Residents picked up the snake, which is not venomous, and put it in a pillow case before taking it to Cedarwood Vets, in Stowmarket.
It has since been transferred to Suffolk Exotic Vets, where it is being kept in a vivarium so it can enjoy the higher temperatures it is used to from its natural African climate.
You may also want to watch:
It is believed the snake, which is not microchipped, might be a pet which escaped from someone's home about two or three days before it was found off Stowmarket Road on Friday afternoon.
Dr Catherine Thomas, from Suffolk Exotic Vets, said: "Hopefully, someone somewhere who loves him will be looking for him.
Most Read
- 1 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
- 2 10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer deadline
- 3 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
- 4 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
- 5 Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts
- 6 TV presenter Jake Humphrey applauds 'awesome food' at Suffolk restaurant
- 7 Woman in 80s has phone and purse stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
- 8 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
- 9 New sponsor for Portman Road's West Stand
- 10 Earning fans' trust, closing the gap and wheeling out 'The Fridge' - Pre-match talking points
"It looks like he is in a quite reasonable condition."
Royal pythons, also known as ball pythons for the way they curl up, "don't tend to be aggressive, fighting snakes", Dr Thomas said.
They are part of the constrictor group of snakes, which kill prey such as small mice by suffocating them.
Although they can bite when stressed, they are usually calm and docile if handled correctly.
Carmen Tudorache, clinical director at Cedarwood Vets, said: "It's rare at this practice to see a snake, as it doesn't happen very often round here.
"It has probably managed to escape somehow. People who have snakes are usually very careful, but royal pythons are masters of escaping - if they find the smallest crack, they're through it.
Although she likes snakes and said royal pythons are a calmer type of snake, she warned: "If you're not sure about the species, don't touch it - just leave it be and take a picture to send to your vets."
Anyone who believes they might own the snake should email reception@exoticvetsuffolk.co.uk