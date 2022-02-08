£210million plan to make Leiston carbon neutral revealed

A report on how to make Leiston have net zero on carbon emissions has been released - Credit: Leiston Town Council

Household insulation, heat pumps and rewilding are some of the methods that will be implemented to cut Leiston's carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030.

The town is thought to be the first in the UK to launch a fully engineered guide for residents and businesses on how to reach carbon neutrality.

The plan, estimated to cost £210million, was developed through joint discussions between the Sizewell C project, EDF in the UK, and local Leiston and wider Suffolk representatives.

The Leiston Net Zero route map - Credit: Leiston Town Council

The Net Zero Leiston (NZL) outlines a plan, which it describes as 'challenging' but 'achievable,' to reach net-zero through a phased approach of available techniques.

The report examines three main contributors to carbon emissions: buildings, transport and agriculture.

Currently, buildings create the equivalent 11,608 tonnes of CO2 per year, transport - 3,830 tonnes and agriculture - 300 tonnes.

A graph from Net Zero Leiston's route map - Credit: Net Zero Leiston

Of the three sections, buildings were identified as the biggest opportunity for emission reduction in Leiston.

Leiston Town Council town clerk, Caroline Rinder - Credit: Leiston Town Council

Caroline Rinder, Leiston Town Council town clerk, said: “We all know we have a climate emergency and want to do our bit to tackle it. This project has demonstrated that reaching Net Zero is not straightforward, and that communities need all the support available to help them work towards the Government’s ambition of Net Zero by 2050.

"It has required a talented, committed and professional collection of partners who have the expertise and global knowledge to make this all possible. We hope that by using their experience, and by developing this Technical Manual, we can help fellow communities move a few steps further along their own Net Zero journey.”

Other methods to reduce carbon emissions include installing solar panels, utilising smart meters, encouraging the use of electric vehicles and bikes and rewilding at a local scale.

For Leiston to achieve Net Zero by 2030, the uptake of a variety of technologies will be required to reduce and remove emissions, including saving 1,241 tonnes of C02 emissions through household insulation.

Turning to air source heat pumps instead of boilers would look to save 7,148 of C02 emissions.

Net Zero Leiston has also worked with bankability advisors Ikigai Capital to ensure that public funding is capitalised upon in addition to creating sustainable business models for private investment.

The project now turns to the implementation phase of the project which will include extensive community engagement to ensure the whole community is involved in the vision of reaching Net Zero.

Caroline Rinder added: “Next year we are planning a community event to provide clear messaging and tools which will help the community understand their carbon emissions and how they can go about tackling them.

"By working together as a community we can support one another to tackle our carbon emissions and reach net zero legally binding commitments.”

Russ Rainger, East Suffolk councillor for Aldeburgh and Leiston Ward - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Russ Rainger, East Suffolk councillor for Aldeburgh and Leiston Ward, said the plan represented "a lot of hard work".

He said: "The team have identified tangible actions to combat the effect of climate change now and for future generations.

"The route map has been designed to be easy for businesses and individuals to follow and fits well with East Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council environmental targets. This project represents a real opportunity to protect our future by delivering climate targets and tackling fuel poverty in the process.”

To view the full plan visit: www.netzeroleiston.info/contact.