Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:29 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 16 September 2019

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA

Filming has begun for the Hollywood blockbuster movie The Dig - a Netflix movie starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes based on the world famous discovery of the Saxon burial ship at Sutton Hoo.

Carey Mulligan will join Ralph Fiennes in the new movie based on Sutton Hoo in Suffolk. Picture: PA IMAGESCarey Mulligan will join Ralph Fiennes in the new movie based on Sutton Hoo in Suffolk. Picture: PA IMAGES

Netflix have been filming in Shingle Street near Hollesley today for their new film which will tell the tale of one of the most significant archaelogical finds in British history.

Hollywood film stars Carey Mulligan, who is best known for her roles in Suffragette and The Great Gatsby, along with Ipswich-born Ralph Fiennes who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series, will play the films two main characters the landowner Edith Pretty and the archaeologist Basil Brown - the two figures essential in the ship's discovery.

On Sunday afternoon Hollesley Parish Council issued a warning to its residents about potential road closures in Shingle Street due to the filming.

The message read: "Apologies for such short notice.

Ipswich born Ralph Fiennes will take the lead male part of Basil Brown, the archaeologist who exacavated the site at Sutton Hoo. Picture: IMDbIpswich born Ralph Fiennes will take the lead male part of Basil Brown, the archaeologist who exacavated the site at Sutton Hoo. Picture: IMDb

"A crew will be filming with a drone (launched from private land) someone in period dress cycling down Shingle Street on Monday. All the relevant CAA licences have been checked and Highways have been informed.

"There will be a short period of stop and go with the traffic but this is all being handled by a traffic management company."

Netflix have confirmed that they are on site and filming has begun for The Dig - which will be released on the big screens in 2020.

Carey Mulligan, seen here in Suffragette, will be playing the role of Edith Pretty in The Dig. Picture: IMDbCarey Mulligan, seen here in Suffragette, will be playing the role of Edith Pretty in The Dig. Picture: IMDb

Promising to be a powerful, emotionally-charged story this is the first film of its kind that focuses on one of the most famous archaeological excavations in Britain in modern times.

The film will tell the tale of the partnership between landowner Edith Pretty and archaeologist Basil Brown, who first propelled the legendary excavation into existence back in 1939.

