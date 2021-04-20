£25,000 grant funding to save Suffolk church from 'early dereliction'

Published: 5:25 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM April 20, 2021

St Mary in Nettlestead will receive £25,000 to pay for repairs to its roof - Credit: ST MARY NETTLESTEAD

A Suffolk church will be saved from "early dereliction" by £25,000 in grant funding.

The historic church of St Mary in Nettlestead will receive £17,500 from National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant as well as £7,500 from the Wolfson Foundation on the recommendation of the National Churches Trust.

The funds will be used to pay for repairs to the roof of the church which dates back to Norman times.

Welcoming the funding, churchwarden Jeanna McCarthy, said: “We have been fundraising for more than three years to carry out desperately needed basic repairs to our lovely little church. In that time, we have seen its condition deteriorate steadily.

St Mary in Nettlestead was previously damaged during the Second World War when a stray bomb almost destroyed the church. - Credit: ST MARY NETTLESTEAD

"The generous grants from the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation have brought us so close to completing the funding. We can now plan for work which will literally save the church from early dereliction and keep it in use for future generations.

"After so much time and effort, it is wonderful to be in this position and we are truly grateful."

The church was previously damaged during the Second World War when a stray bomb almost destroyed the church.

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who is vice president of The National Churches Trust - Credit: NATIONAL CHURCHES TRUST

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who is vice president of The National Churches Trust, said: "I’m delighted that St Mary’s church, Nettlestead is being helped with a £17,500 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant which will fund urgent repairs to roofs.”

“The grant will safeguard unique local heritage and to help St Mary’s continue to support local people as we begin to emerge from Covid-19 pandemic.”

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: "Churches play a central role in the spiritual life of a community, but they are also an integral, much loved, part of our cultural heritage.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the National Churches Trust on this important programme supporting the preservation of these remarkable and wonderful buildings.”