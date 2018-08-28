Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

£2.2bn for East Anglia’s rail network – but no promises on the main line to London

PUBLISHED: 10:21 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:18 08 November 2018

The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

Image protected in law by the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. No reproduction or usage of image without express permiss

Infrastructure company Network Rail has announced £2.2bn investment in East Anglia’s rail routes over the next five years – but there is no commitment yet to major improvements to speed up the main line between the region and London Liverpool Street.

The money will be spent between 2019 and 2024 across the region and will be focused on renewing and maintaining existing infrastructure. That is an increase of more than a 20% on the existing five-year budget.

However to get the full benefit of Greater Anglia’s new trains, major infrastructure upgrades are needed at Chelmsford, Haughley Junction near Stowmarket and Trowse Swing Bridge on the edge of Norwich – and they are not mentioned.

A spokeswoman for Network Rail said the list of projects for the five-year period was specifically for maintenance and replacement of existing track, signalling or overhead wires.

“Enhancements” like those needed to speed up trains in Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk came from separate budgets that would be announced by the Department of Transport as they were agreed – the improvements for the Great Eastern Main Line are still being considered.

However Liverpool Street station will get a new roof as part of the upgrade – it was rebuilt in the mid 1980s, but now needs serious maintenance work and much of its glass needs to be replaced.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia said: “This investment will make a real difference to the rail network in the Anglia region.

“We have seen a huge growth in passengers over recent years and our track, signals, structures and equipment are under more pressure than ever. We have set out plans to use this funding to improve and renew our network to support growing demand and deliver a safe and high performing railway for our customers over the next five years.”

The funding is split as follows:

£950 million to maintain and operate the network;

£400 million to renew or refurbish nearly a quarter of the track;

£350 million to improve signalling and level crossings, including major works in Clacton and Cambridge;

£250 million to renew or repair bridges, embankments, cuttings and structures, including refurbishing the roof at London Liverpool Street station;

And £200 million to complete renewals of overhead line equipment on the southern end of the Great Eastern main line and undertake similar works across the line out of Fenchurch Street.

Topic Tags:

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

10:19 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Several drivers were lucky to escape injury as four vehicles collided on the A14 at Claydon.

ASICS advert showing people doing star jumps on railway removed after police criticism

13:16 Andrew Papworth
Stock image of a railway track. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A leading sports brand has removed a video advert showing people doing star jumps on a railway track after criticism from the region’s police officers.

If the north wind doth blow Gemma will swap her office for a gritter cab!

11:29 Paul Geater
Gemma Allard is training to qualify as a gritter driver. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Her day-job is telling the world what Suffolk Highways is up to – keeping the county’s roads moving.

£2.2bn for East Anglia’s rail network – but no promises on the main line to London

10:21 Paul Geater
The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

Infrastructure company Network Rail has announced £2.2bn investment in East Anglia’s rail routes over the next five years – but there is no commitment yet to major improvements to speed up the main line between the region and London Liverpool Street.

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

09:18 Jessica Hill
Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

The co-owner of a taxi, coach and mini-bus hire company in Ipswich has blamed a tax gripe with HMRC for the company falling into financial meltdown last month.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

09:08 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

09:03 Michael Steward
Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague believes CCTV footage shows her son leaving the area he was last seen on foot.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Opinion Assessing Lambert’s Ipswich Town squad and where he might need help in January

Paul Lambert says his Ipswich Town squad needs help in January. Picture Pagepix

Missing 83-year-old found by river

Missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24