£2.2bn for East Anglia’s rail network – but no promises on the main line to London

The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

Infrastructure company Network Rail has announced £2.2bn investment in East Anglia’s rail routes over the next five years – but there is no commitment yet to major improvements to speed up the main line between the region and London Liverpool Street.

The money will be spent between 2019 and 2024 across the region and will be focused on renewing and maintaining existing infrastructure. That is an increase of more than a 20% on the existing five-year budget.

However to get the full benefit of Greater Anglia’s new trains, major infrastructure upgrades are needed at Chelmsford, Haughley Junction near Stowmarket and Trowse Swing Bridge on the edge of Norwich – and they are not mentioned.

A spokeswoman for Network Rail said the list of projects for the five-year period was specifically for maintenance and replacement of existing track, signalling or overhead wires.

“Enhancements” like those needed to speed up trains in Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk came from separate budgets that would be announced by the Department of Transport as they were agreed – the improvements for the Great Eastern Main Line are still being considered.

However Liverpool Street station will get a new roof as part of the upgrade – it was rebuilt in the mid 1980s, but now needs serious maintenance work and much of its glass needs to be replaced.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia said: “This investment will make a real difference to the rail network in the Anglia region.

“We have seen a huge growth in passengers over recent years and our track, signals, structures and equipment are under more pressure than ever. We have set out plans to use this funding to improve and renew our network to support growing demand and deliver a safe and high performing railway for our customers over the next five years.”

The funding is split as follows:

£950 million to maintain and operate the network;

£400 million to renew or refurbish nearly a quarter of the track;

£350 million to improve signalling and level crossings, including major works in Clacton and Cambridge;

£250 million to renew or repair bridges, embankments, cuttings and structures, including refurbishing the roof at London Liverpool Street station;

And £200 million to complete renewals of overhead line equipment on the southern end of the Great Eastern main line and undertake similar works across the line out of Fenchurch Street.