New Hadleigh swimming pool officially opened

Published: 11:48 AM July 6, 2021

Councillors and Abbeycroft Leisure representatives attended the grand opening of the new Hadleigh swimming pool - Credit: Simon Lee Photography / BDC

The new swimming pool in Hadleigh has been officially opened following some final finishing touches to the building.

The modernised pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure was officially opened by council officials and Abbeycroft Leisure representative yesterday, Monday, July 5.

People were able to get the first look at the new facilities - Credit: Simon Lee Photography/BDC

The pool has been open since the spring to avoid unnecessary disruption for members while finishing touches were put in place.

The state of the art facility, is part of a £2.4million investment from Babergh District Council, and its partner Abbeycroft Leisure, who run the swimming pool.

Included in the new facilities, which was built by local firm Rose Builders is a brand new 25 metre swimming pool, sauna, spectator seating, improved disabled access to the pool via easy access steps and handrail and pool pod lift.

The new leisure centre has fitted a pool pod Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor Frank Minns, Mayor of Hadleigh, said: “I know everyone in Hadleigh will be delighted that we now have this fantastic, state of the art pool in our town.

"Excellent co-operation between Hadleigh Town Council and Babergh District Council has produced something that will benefit us all for years to come.”

Visitors were seen having fun at the grand opening of the new swimming pool - Credit: Simon Lee Photography/BDC

The project has also been supported with £200k provided by Hadleigh Town Council, and a Sports England grant of £150k.

Final steps to re-landscape the former pool area into park land, to ensure the build results in no net loss of open space, are expected to be completed by the autumn.

Councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said: “It’s very exciting to have now reached the final milestone of this community project in Hadleigh.

Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a boost to the economies of both towns. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

"There’s always something special about seeing customers enjoying new facilities and having a splash after months of hard work by everyone involved.

“The pool and our other new facilities in Sudbury, will play a huge part in supporting our residents’ health, fitness and wellbeing for generations to come – and form a key step towards achieving the aims set out in our Leisure, Sport and Physical Activity Strategy."

With government coronavirus restrictions still in place, visitors have to book a time for their visit to the new pool.