News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

New Hadleigh swimming pool officially opened

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:48 AM July 6, 2021   
Councillors and Abbeycroft Leisure representatives attended the grand opening of the new Hadleigh swimming pool 

Councillors and Abbeycroft Leisure representatives attended the grand opening of the new Hadleigh swimming pool - Credit: Simon Lee Photography / BDC

The new swimming pool in Hadleigh has been officially opened following some final finishing touches to the building. 

The modernised pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure was officially opened by council officials and Abbeycroft Leisure representative yesterday, Monday, July 5. 

People were able to get the first look at the new facilities 

People were able to get the first look at the new facilities - Credit: Simon Lee Photography/BDC

The pool has been open since the spring to avoid unnecessary disruption for members while finishing touches were put in place. 

The state of the art facility, is part of a £2.4million investment from Babergh District Council, and its partner Abbeycroft Leisure, who run the swimming pool. 

Included in the new facilities, which was built by local firm Rose Builders is a brand new 25 metre swimming pool, sauna, spectator seating, improved disabled access to the pool via easy access steps and handrail and pool pod lift.

A brand new swimming pool at Abbeycroft Leisure is set to open in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new leisure centre has fitted a pool pod Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Frank Minns, Mayor of Hadleigh, said: “I know everyone in Hadleigh will be delighted that we now have this fantastic, state of the art pool in our town.

"Excellent co-operation between Hadleigh Town Council and Babergh District Council has produced something that will benefit us all for years to come.”

Visitors were seen having fun at the grand opening of the new swimming pool 

Visitors were seen having fun at the grand opening of the new swimming pool - Credit: Simon Lee Photography/BDC

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 2 Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks
  3. 3 Town show interest in Almeria forward Appiah
  1. 4 Ipswich keen on 'Boro left-back Coulson
  2. 5 Celina a prime Ipswich Town transfer target but deal could yet be hijacked
  3. 6 Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
  4. 7 Two men jailed 12 years for raping woman after Christmas party
  5. 8 Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid
  6. 9 Driver who killed friend in A12 crash 'tragedy' given community order
  7. 10 Town CEO Ashton steps down from EFL board role

The project has also been supported with £200k provided by Hadleigh Town Council, and a Sports England grant of £150k.

Final steps to re-landscape the former pool area into park land, to ensure the build results in no net loss of open space, are expected to be completed by the autumn.

Councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said: “It’s very exciting to have now reached the final milestone of this community project in Hadleigh.

Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a

Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a boost to the economies of both towns. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

"There’s always something special about seeing customers enjoying new facilities and having a splash after months of hard work by everyone involved.

“The pool and our other new facilities in Sudbury, will play a huge part in supporting our residents’ health, fitness and wellbeing for generations to come – and form a key step towards achieving the aims set out in our Leisure, Sport and Physical Activity Strategy."

With government coronavirus restrictions still in place, visitors have to book a time for their visit to the new pool.

Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus

West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police officers who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are being punished, Mr Harris said Picture...

Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus