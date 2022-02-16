New ambient festival to be launched in town

The organiser of The Spirit of Place festival in Woodbridge will be bringing a new ambient festival to the town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A new festival is going to be launched to promote ambient music.

Jan Pulsford, organiser of the Spirit of Place Festival in Woodbridge, is launching the new September event to celebrate the town’s famous music connections, including the composer Brian Eno, who was born in Melton.

The celebration will be taking over the weekend of September 23-25 at The Longshed by the River Deben, and will feature performances by artists, including Tom Rogerson and Richard Morris.

There will also be art exhibitions and yoga to ambient music.

Ms Pulsford said: “I want to do something to lift people’s spirits and ambient music is so important. It helps you relax and unwind.”

The Spirit of Place festival took place last year after having been delayed several times due to coronavirus.

The event, held at the Angel pub instead of its usual Longshed venue in June, involved a whole host of live music and arts.

The festivities were part of a month-long festival focusing on different spirits and celebrating art, music and culture.