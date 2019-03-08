Rain

New director looking forward to being part of hospital's future success

PUBLISHED: 10:17 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 03 May 2019

Jeremy Over will start his new role in November Picture: WEST SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Archant

A newly-appointed staff director at West Suffolk Hospital says he is relishing starting the role later this year.

Jan Bloomfield will stay on as executive director of workforce and communications for two-days-a-week until November Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDJan Bloomfield will stay on as executive director of workforce and communications for two-days-a-week until November Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Jeremy Over will take on the executive director of workforce and communications role at the Bury St Edmunds-based hospital following the retirement of Jan Bloomfield in March.

Mr Over, who has worked in the NHS for 19 years, is an experienced human resources and workforce director and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Having worked in NHS trusts in both London and East Anglia, most recently at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which he joined in 2014, Mr Over brings a wealth of expertise and local knowledge to the position.

“I'm excited to be joining the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust,” he said. “I am well aware of the outstanding reputation the trust has both as a place to work and as a place of high quality care.

Chief executive Dr Stephen Dunn Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation TrustChief executive Dr Stephen Dunn Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

“I genuinely believe there is no better place to work and serve than our NHS and I look forward to being a part of the future development and success of West Suffolk.”

Mr Over will start the role in November, with predecessor Mrs Bloomfield staying with the organisation for two-days-a-week until Mr Over takes up his position.

The director of workforce and communications is responsible for the development and implementation of the trust's workforce and organisational development strategies, which includes HR, recruitment, staff health and wellbeing, and equality, diversity and inclusion.

The role also has directorate responsibility for communications, volunteers, and the trust's My WiSH Charity.

Stephen Dunn, chief executive of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We truly welcome this excellent appointment.

“With Jeremy's wide range of NHS experience, I know that he will be exceptionally well-placed to help carry the trust forward and continue to make our organisation a great place to work.

“Our staff are our most important asset and they are the reason we are an outstanding-rated trust.

“It's vitally important that we have leaders that share our values and understand the importance of staff support and wellbeing, and Jeremy is one of those leaders. We look forward to welcoming him on board later this year.”

