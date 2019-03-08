Heavy Showers

'I was scared to death': New account given of Rendlesham Forest UFOs

PUBLISHED: 16:53 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 26 July 2019

Could more extraterrestrial incidents have taken place in Rendlesham Picture: TOM POTTER

Archant

A new account of alien encounters in Rendlesham has been made public for the first time.

Retired Sergeant Michael Stacy Smith served in the 81st Airborne Police Squadron at the twin bases of RAF Bentwater and RAF Woodbridge at the time of the famous UFO incident in 1980.

It was during the base's Christmas party that US airmen were sent out to investigate strange goings on at the base which have since been nicknamed the UK's Roswell.

Sergeant Smith was only 19 when the events took place and has never spoken publicly about his alien encounter until now.  Speaking to website The Analysis, Sgt. Smith spoke of a number of incidents which took place in Suffolk only weeks before the well-known incident.

"In November of 1980 I had my first incident. Our base went on alert, I was called out to the barracks," said Sgt Smith.

"They assigned me to a post behind the east gate on Woodbridge. So they dropped me off and I got into the bunker."

Sgt Smith said that while in the bunker he needed to go to the toilet.

"I was standing on the edge of the bunker, peeing, and I looked off in the forest and you could see an orange, glowing light down in the woods.

"It was an orange - reddish glowing ball.

"Bigger than a beach ball and it had a cats eye in it.

"I thought what the hell is that. At first I thought it was someone with a lantern walking through the woods, looking at our planes.

"It stopped right in front of me. It just stayed there and hovered two feet off the ground."

Sgt. Smith called for reinforcements who couldn't believe what they had seen.

Not long after the encounter, the object disappeared.

"I was scared, I was just a 19-year-old kid," said Sgt Smith.

"I was scared to death."

Sgt Smith said he had little memory of what happened next.

In a separate incident Sgt. Smith recalled seeing strange shapes in the vicinity of RAF Bentwaters.

"You could see coming from the south of Bentwaters... was a triangular shaped craft. It was blueish in the middle and had white around the edges of it. It was just above the tree line of Rendlesham Forrest.

"I don't care what anyone says, it was real."

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

WARNING: Further electric storms expected overnight

Incredible lightning taken over a farm in Blaxhall Picture: GEMMA REDDINGTON

'A scandal' – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Farming feature: UK potato growers 'very worried' as homegrown crop shortage looms

Potatoes grown at James Foskett Farms Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

'I was scared to death': New account given of Rendlesham Forest UFOs

Could more extraterrestrial incidents have taken place in Rendlesham Picture: TOM POTTER

'Big blow' for Sudbury as Delphi reveals plan to sell site to housing company

The Delphi site in Sudbury Picture: WILL WRIGHT
