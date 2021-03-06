New glamping site set to open this summer

Published: 11:45 AM March 6, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM March 6, 2021

A new glamping site could open in the heart of the Suffolk countryside this summer.

Lucy and Ross Savage have submitted an application to use land at Yew Tree Farm House, Framlingham Road, Earl Soham, for a six-pod glamping site, along with associated convenience buildings - two wooden shower sheds and three flush toilets and sink sheds - and parking.

There will be a larger wooden shed used for a communal kitchen, including fridge freezer, electric stove, microwave, kettle, washing machine and two sinks.

In a letter to the council, Lucy and Ross Savage said the project was "an incredibly exciting venture for the family".

They said: "New house, new location, new school, new business and, we hope, a very happy future ahead!"

Documents submitted to East Suffolk Council say the camp would occupy a three-acre site currently an extension to residential garden and would feature bell tents sleeping two to five people and including Defra EcoDesign log burners.

Each tent will be supplied with a fire pit and barbecue outside. They will be used solely for holiday accommodation between April and October.