New Great Run Local event launches in Walsham-le-Willows

The first Great Run Local event in Walsham-le-Willows was held at the weekend Picture: GREAT RUN LOCAL WALSHAM Archant

A new Great Run Local event was launched in Walsham-le-Willows at the weekend with runners of all ages taking part.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Runners of all abilities (and dogs!) are welcome to take part Picture: GREAT RUN LOCAL WALSHAM Runners of all abilities (and dogs!) are welcome to take part Picture: GREAT RUN LOCAL WALSHAM

The inaugural event was held on Sunday with runners taking on either a 2k or 5k distance from Walsham-le-Willows Sports Ground.

Runs will take place every Sunday from 9am and Walsham’s event has become the fifth Great Run Local event in Suffolk, joining Southwold, Needham Market, Newmarket and Holbrook.

Match funded grants of £1,750 have been awarded to Great Run Local by Mid Suffolk District Council and Suffolk County Council to help launch the latest community run in the county.

Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “This is a great partnership that continues to support our goal to encourage people who live in Mid Suffolk to lead more active lives.

Runners took part in the first Great Run Local in Walsham on Sunday Picture: GREAT RUN LOCAL WALSHAM Runners took part in the first Great Run Local in Walsham on Sunday Picture: GREAT RUN LOCAL WALSHAM

“These events are also a great way to get people into the Suffolk countryside and meet new friends. The support for the taster sessions has been brilliant and I am looking forward to seeing these numbers grow.”

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “Our vision is to support, encourage and inspire our county to be more active. Small lifestyle changes can make a big difference.

“The aim is to make Suffolk the most active county in the country and this is another step in helping Suffolk meet this goal. The efforts of the volunteers are really appreciated and is vital to the success of each event across the county.”

Mike Powles, Walsham sports club chairman, said; “Walsham-le-Willows Sports Club are pleased to be able to offer this regular event and help with making Suffolk a very active county and further enhance our desire to provide a true community hub and provide sporting activities such as this and walking netball and football.