New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Published: 11:47 AM September 20, 2021

People visiting Suffolk recycling centres will soon be able to use the new online booking system - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's recycling centres will roll out a new online booking system featuring automatic number plate recognition later this month.

The new, more user-friendly system will show people which sites accept specific materials, allowing them to book a slot at the correct centre.

If a centre ever has to close, visitors will be alerted with real time messages via the system.

It is expected to go live on Monday, September 27.

The new booking system is also connected to automated number plate recognition to allow for a trial of automatic entry gates.

Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Transport Strategy and Waste, Councillor Richard Smith said: “During the last 16 months through the pandemic, it was important that we managed access to Suffolk’s Recycling Centres in a safe and organised fashion to ensure the safety of residents visiting to recycle their waste as well as that of our staff and contractors working on site.

"I am very pleased that sites are now back to full capacity and the new booking system will allow us to make adjustments to the system to make best use of all available slots at every site.

“The system has been developed with our customers in mind, with staff taking on board the views and comments received through regular customer feedback and interactions over the past year.

"Our site teams have done a great job in maintaining high levels of customer service during such difficult circumstances and as we begin to recover from Covid as a county.

"I am pleased to launch this new online service to help people access the services they need, when and how they want to.”

To make an online booking, visit the council's website.