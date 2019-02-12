New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Plans to expand a host of Suffolk schools and build more than 10 new establishments by 2029 have been revealed by Suffolk County Council.

Education cabinet member Gordon Jones revealed in this month’s S scrutiny committee that six existing primaries and two high schools were in line for expansion, while 10 new schools were also on the cards, subject to the required housing coming forward.

The six expanding primaries are:

• Bosmere Primary School in Needham Market

• Claydon Primary School

• Bramford CofE Primary School

• St Peter & St Paul CofE Primary School in Eye

• Abbots Green in Bury St Edmunds

• Elmswell Community Primary School

105 additional spaces are being created at each of these schools.

Meanwhile, Copleston High School in Ipswich is to take another 200 students (around 50 of whom will be sixth formers) as part of its site rebuild, while Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury is being eyed for double its current 600 capacity.

A county council education spokesman said the new primaries were being planned for:

• Thurston

• Trimley

• Lakenheath

• Woolpit

• Bury St Edmunds

• Bacton

• Haverhill

• Ipswich Garden Suburb development

The remaining schools include:

• A school for the new 2,000-home Adastral Park development in Martlesham, which is being planned as an ‘all-through’ school for 4-16 year olds

• The new 60-place special school on the former Holywells site in Ipswich will also be for both primary and secondary ages

• A new high school is also due to be created at the Ipswich Garden Suburb development

It is not yet clear how many places each of the new schools will have, with some being determined by the number of houses being developed, although the Lakenheath school is due to be for 420 pupils.

The spokesman said that the likelihood for the expansion work was within the next two or three years, although some required the housing to come forward.

With the new schools the spokesman added: “We are working on early initial designs – some are sitting there because we are waiting for housing to start.

“We have got lots more that are coming forward after that.”

The spokesman said a 1,000 home development would typically bring a further 250 primary pupils, but highlighted the importance of timing developments correctly.

“If you build it too early before a development has finished it would fill up,” he said.

“If you build it too late you cannot serve that development, so by working very closely with the district and boroughs [which have responsibility for housing] we always have an idea when they are needed.”

The new primary free schools being developed for Chilton Leys and Ipswich Central on the former Carr Street Co-op site, are being developed entirely by the Department for Education.

