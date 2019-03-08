Sunshine and Showers

New service launched for stroke patients

PUBLISHED: 10:26 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 29 May 2019

Left to right: Claire Moore, superintendent radiographer, Dr Abul Azim, lead consultant geriatrician for stroke services, and Lisa Wood, stroke specialist research nurse at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Left to right: Claire Moore, superintendent radiographer, Dr Abul Azim, lead consultant geriatrician for stroke services, and Lisa Wood, stroke specialist research nurse at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

ANDY ABBOTT

Patients in west Suffolk can now receive treatment for a stroke closer to home following the launch of a hospital 'repatriation' service.

The service - in partnership with West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - ensures patients can be closer to family or friends.

Patients who suffer strokes and are taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital via ambulance, but live locally to West Suffolk Hospital, can now be transferred to the Bury hospital after their initial treatment.

Dr Abul Azim, lead consultant for stroke services at West Suffolk Hospital, said: "When appropriate, we are making it our mission to transfer our local patients to our hospital at the earliest possible stage in their patient journey.

"Prompt repatriation of patients to our stroke unit is a real plus, as patients can receive ongoing specialist management and rehabilitation nearer to their homes, making it easier for local relatives and carers to visit, which is crucial to a patient's wellbeing and recovery, especially after a stroke.

"We inform a patient's family and loved ones and keep them involved throughout the process, as it eases the stress on them too, knowing their loved one is no longer so far away and they can visit and support them.

"We are planning to transfer a patient within 24 to 48 hours of their admission to Addenbrooke's, provided they are well enough to be transferred after their immediate treatment."

