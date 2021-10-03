New social housing development to welcome eight families
- Credit: Babergh District Council
A new social housing development in Shotley will soon be welcoming its first home owners after councillors collected the keys to the new homes.
The development will soon be home to eight families - with three of the properties specifically allocated for families with a local parish connection.
The new two-bedroom homes provide a mix of social, affordable rental, with the cost of monthly rent set below the market rate, and shared ownership options, helping lower income house-hunters onto the first rung of the property ladder.
The new homes will now be added to Babergh District Council’s existing stock of more than 3,400 council homes – with further social housing schemes also due to complete soon in Cockfield, Great Waldingfield and Sproughton.
Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for Housing councillor Jan Osborne, and ward councillor Derek Davis collected the keys from contractors DCH Construction Ltd last week.
Councillor Osbourne said: "This investment represents so much more than bricks and mortar.
"This is about ensuring we can meet local housing need for local people by creating affordable, safe and sustainable properties that people are proud to call home."
