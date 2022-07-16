Historic book celebrating Suffolk goes to every high school and library

Mary and John James from Aldeburgh Bookshop with A New Suffolk Garland. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Copies of an historic book produced as part of the Festival of Suffolk are being presented to every secondary school and public library in Suffolk.

A New Suffolk Garland was created to mark the Platinum Jubilee, with the first copy having already been presented to the Queen as a gift from the county.

It is an anthology of the best writing and art celebrating Suffolk.

It features new works from Karin Altenberg, Craig Brown, Carla Carlisle, Ralph Fiennes, Lucy Hughes-Hallett, India Knight, Olivia Laing, Libby Purves, Robin Roberston, and Brough Scott. There are also contributions from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Delia Smith, Charlie Mackesy and cartoonist Matt.

Presentation of a Suffolk Garland (Festival of Suffolk book for Queen's Jubilee) to Suffolk libraries. Mandy Grimwood , executive library manager with Lady Euston. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, said: “This wonderful book is a joyous celebration of all that we love most about Suffolk, and I am so delighted that it is to be available for all generations to read and enjoy.

"With copies available in every library and every senior school we all have the opportunity to share the culture, character, heritage and humour of this very special county, a place held in great affection by Her Majesty The Queen as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.”

Bruce Leeke, CEO of Suffolk Libraries added: "We’re thrilled to be presented with a copy of A New Suffolk Garland for all 44 of our libraries. The book is a fantastic celebration of art and writing from across the county."

With 90 authors and 45 artists and photographers, the book was edited by Elizabeth Burke, Dan Franklin, John and Mary James, from Aldeburgh Bookshop and is published by The Boydell Press.

The presentation of A New Suffolk Garland to Suffolk libraries. L-R Robert Rous, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Mary and John James, and Lady Euston. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

School pupils with the Festival of Suffolk relay torch at the presentation, held at Gainsborough Library in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The topics covered are diverse and include iconic items and places such as the Sutton Hoo helmet, Ipswich Town, Newmarket racecourse, the Suffolk dialect, Lowestoft fish market, and the Aldeburgh Festival.

Extracts of published work are from Charles Dickens' Pickwick Papers, Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill lyrics, Richard Curtis’ script from the film Yesterday, and writer Ronald Blythe’s descriptions of the medieval deer park at Staverton Thicks, near Orford.

All profits from the anthology are also being donated to the Festival of Suffolk Legacy Fund that will be administered by Suffolk Community Foundation. Grants will be given to charities working to address needs in Suffolk relating to community, health and wellbeing, opportunity and education, enterprise, environment, and culture and tourism.

To order a copy, costing £20, visit www.newsuffolkgarland.co.uk/shop

A New Suffolk Garland features contributions from scores of writers - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A copy of the book will go to every library and secondary school in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



