'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?

Suzanne Day

Published: 3:12 PM March 28, 2021   
Man in brown hat digging with a gardening fork in a flowerbed

Known as the Garden Warrior, Paul Davis from Glemsford, is set to be Suffolk's newest TV star - Credit: Alison Norrington

A Suffolk gardener who has worked for Premier League footballers, lords, ladies and shiekhs, is hoping to make it big in the world of television. 

Paul Davis, 56, who lives in Glemsford, has been described as the 'Jamie Oliver of gardening' because of his laid back approach. 

In the coming weeks he will be filming at one of his customer's homes in Polstead with the aim of creating a new gardening television show.

Gardener in flat cap wearing red scarf standing in front of garden

Paul Davis has worked as a gardener for 30 years and has had clients across Suffolk - Credit: Alison Norrington

Mr Davis has gardened for clients in Newmarket, Lavenham, Polstead, Clacton and Frinton.

He said: "I have worked in some of the most beautiful gardens in the country but normally no one else gets to see them."

Describing himself, he says: "I'm more the people's gardener, I am always trying to help everyone else get a step up the ladder. 

"With the TV work I will be more of a Channel 4 gardener than a BBC one.

"I come from a working class background, the problem with gardening programmes is that they can be a bit pompous and middle class.

"I want to put fresh stuff on the TV that's a bit more scatty, I want to show people you don't have to do everything by the rule book." 

Mr Davis, who has signed up to the same entertainment agency as Monty Don, Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock, has a particular talent for topiary.

Mr Davis is also set to release a book called the 'Garden Warrior' in the next few months.  

Man in arc of green trees wearing a hat with a white logo

As well as releasing his book the Garden Warrior in the next few months, Paul Davis has also set up an events company which will raise money for mental health charities - Credit: Alison Norrington

The Garden Warrior's tips for using gardening to improve your mental health

Mr Davis is proud of his achievements but 12 years ago it was a very different story, he was in hospital having suffered a massive mental breakdown.

During a six-month spell in hospital he lost seven stone and struggled to get out of bed.

Even though it was a long road to recovery, he is now back to full strength and is happiest in his garden getting his hands dirty, advocating that mycobacterium found in soil improves brain function, and boosts mood 

With better weather just around the corner Mr Davis is encouraging people to get outside to do little jobs in their garden to help improve their own mental health - even if it is just watering the plants, it will help reduce stress levels. 

He is now passionate about supporting others with mental health problems and has set up an events company called Never Too Much, which will initially support charities Combat Stress and Calm. 

You can find out more about the Garden Warrior and the incredible celebrity gardens he has looked after here on his website

