Published: 8:00 AM February 26, 2021

The light performance space in the New Wolsey's NW2 building which looks out onto Theatre Square - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

With news that theatres can once again open their doors by the early summer, the New Wolsey is grasping the opportunity to not only unveil their new NW2 building in front of the main theatre but also a reconfigured foyer and new upstairs café/bar.

The theatre is also on a major recruitment drive – looking for three new permanent positions and one maternity cover – which will change how the theatre operates and how it integrates itself with the wider community.

The roles which are being advertised are: Customer Relations Manager, Hospitality Services Manager, Café/ Bar Supervisor and Assistant Relationships Manager: Maternity Cover. The positions are not just for those with knowledge or experience of theatre but are also open to people with transferable organisational and administrative skills and an entrepreneurial streak – “people who can think outside the box”.

The New Wolsey in Theatre Square which may host some outdoor performances this summer - Credit: New Wolsey Theatre

Sue Lawther-Brown, from the New Wolsey, said that this was an opportunity to not only welcome back old friends but also to welcome new audiences and to adapt to a new world.

“As we look to re-open we have had to reimagine the business and has meant making some changes in the way we do things whether that is live streaming the panto or making spaces in the theatre available for hire when we aren’t using them.”

The Customer Relations Manager will be involved with the customers experience from the moment they click on the website to book a ticket to the moment they walk through the door on the day of the performance.

“It is quite a broad role,” said Sue, “and we are looking for someone with some degree of experience behind them. They will be part of the communications team and not like the old front-of-house role. It is not a like for like replacement. We really have reimagined how we do things and looked seriously at how we do things.”

Sue said that the role will also work very closely with the Hospitality Services Manager who will be responsible for running the new café/ bar. “We have many loyal and longstanding customers that feel like old friends. When we re-open our newly refurbished café/bar we want to welcome back those familiar faces but also we want to reach out to new customers. Our new building NW2, and the outdoor area known as ‘Theatre Square’ offer exciting potential for someone who is a team player but also has an entrepreneurial spirit to make the most of new business opportunities.”

The New Wolsey's remodelled foyer which will be welcoming back audiences this summer - Credit: New Wolsey Theatre

The Café/ Bar Supervisor will report to the Hospitality Services Manager but will be responsible for the hands-on operation of the food and drink facilities at the New Wolsey both at the new eatery upstairs in the old bar area and the outdoor seating area in Theatre Square.

The final role on offer in the current round of vacancies is Assistant Relationships Manager as a maternity cover. “We are looking for somebody who can pay attention to the detail but can also see the bigger picture. From welcoming people as a duty manager but can also go out and talk to community groups and build relationships with a wide variety of people that we would love to engage with.”

Sue added that they want to hear from people from all walks of life, people of all ages, from every type of background. “We are keen to open up these opportunities to as broad and diverse a group of applicants as we can.”

More information can be found on the New Wolsey website (https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/current-vacancies/) and applications close on Monday March 8 at 9am.