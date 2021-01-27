Published: 6:32 PM January 27, 2021

Fionn Whitehead will be starring as the title character in an updated version of The Picture of Dorian Gray which will be performed and screened online. The New Wolsey Theatre will be a co-producer. - Credit: Pip/Barn Theatre

Fionn Whitehead, star of the blockbuster Dunkirk and TV's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, will take on the title role in a forthcoming New Wolsey online co-production of Oscar Wilde’s chilling The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Most recently seen starring in the film Don’t Tell A Soul, Fionn Whitehead is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as the protagonist Tommy in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award nominated war film, Dunkirk.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, is the latest digital production from the team that gave us the celebrated What a Carve Up! Last autumn.

Plans are already underway to push the theatrical form further than its predecessor; utilising elements found in radio plays, films, documentaries as well as traditional theatrical techniques.

Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world where online and reality blur, influencer Dorian Gray makes a deal. For his social star never to fade. For the perfect self he broadcasts to the world to always remain.

But as his mental health starts to decline, as corruption and murderous depravity start to creep into his world, the true and horrific cost of his deal will soon need to be met.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, which will run for two weeks from March 16-31, will reunite the creative team behind What a Carve Up! with Henry Filloux-Bennett writing the new adaptation and direction by Tamara Harvey.

On being reunited for this new production Henry Filloux-Bennett and Tamara Harvey said: “So many of us have found ourselves living in an ever more online world over the last year.

"But the benefits and the connections digital have offered us come with a darker side - deterioration in mental health, isolation, online manipulation to name just a few.

"Following ‘What a Carve Up!’ we really wanted to explore what would happen if you brought Oscar Wilde’s Faustian tale kicking and screaming into a world of Instagram, Facebook and dating apps.”

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich will be co-producing along with The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, and the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, along with additional funding from the Oxford Playhouse and Theatr Clwyd.

Tickets can be purchased online with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period.

Tickets are priced at £12 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Audio description and closed captioning will be made available for the production during its run.

Further casting will be announced shortly.