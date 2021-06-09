New workspaces could create 50 jobs if given the go ahead

Published: 12:07 PM June 9, 2021

Artist’s impressions of the how the employment land could be developed - Credit: BDC

Business in Hadleigh could benefit from new workspaces at a key location in the town following a council's decision to progress with the 1.5-acre development.

Babergh District Council has agreed to progress to the next stage of the development, which includes 10 light industrial or work space units, situated near the A1071 at Ipswich Road, Hadleigh.

It is hoped that the site will create 50 full-time jobs as well as opportunities for young people and apprentices, providing a boost to the local economy post Covid.

The land was acquired as part of a S106 agreement with Persimmon Homes, which is developing 57 homes at the adjoining housing development scheme, due for completion in summer 2022.

Commenting on the decision, Michael Holt, cabinet member for economic growth, said: “This land has the potential to provide much-needed workspace and employment opportunities for the community in Hadleigh and the surrounding area.

“As part of our Invest in Hadleigh programme, the council is taking a lead to support both new and existing businesses to grow as well as identifying ways to bring new job opportunities to the area.”

Following Babergh District Council’s cabinet's decision, the next stage will be to undertake detailed design concepts, preliminary marketing work as well as necessary surveys and ground investigations.

Once completed, plans will be presented to the council's cabinet for approval before any development work can be commence












