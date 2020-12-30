Who made the New Year Honours list from Suffolk?

Published: 10:30 PM December 30, 2020

Former jockey Bob Champion has been made a CBE - Credit: Bob Champion

The New Year Honours list for 2021 has been released - but who from Suffolk has been recognised?

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Robert Champion MBE, founder of Bob Champion Cancer Trust. For charitable services to prostate and testicular cancer Research (Newmarket)

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Douglas John Field, chair, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Business in Norfolk and Suffolk (Suffolk)

Catherine Morgan, chief nurse, East of England Region, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to nursing (Eyke)

Sharon Pursey, co-founder, SafeToNet. For services to international trade (Woodbridge)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jacqueline Nicola Copping, deputy director of nursing, James Paget University Hospitals NHS. For services to nursing, particularly during Covid-19 (Beccles)

Tiger De Souza, volunteering and inclusion director, National Trust. For services to volunteering in the not-for-profit Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response (Ipswich)

Paul John Fenton, director, estates and facilities, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS (Ipswich)

Martin Paul Mann, chairman, Special Olympics. For services to people with intellectual disabilities (Ipswich)

Maxwell John Milburn, for services to fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice (Bury St Edmunds)

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Kenneth Edward Ashby, lately watch commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity (Newmarket)

Pearl May Brunning, for services to the community in Eriswell

Richard Sperrin Fawcett, chairman, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to public libraries

Stephen Christopher Gee, biomedical scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response (Ipswich)

David Howse, special inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to policing (Haverhill)

Brenda Ann Jackson. For services to the community in Woodbridge

Christine Elizabeth Shand. For services to the community in Newmarket

Doreen Peggy Twitchett. For services to the community in Lavenham

How do I nominate someone for an Honour?

Full guidance on how to nominate someone for an Honour can be found on Suffolk County Council's website on the Lieutenancy and National Honours page.

The Lieutenancy can also offer guidance and help in obtaining the forms and putting together a nomination.