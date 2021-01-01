Published: 7:00 PM January 1, 2021

Daisy Marie Barton who was born to parents Rebecca and Lee Barton at Ipswich Hospital on New Year's Day - Credit: Rebecca Barton

It was a special New Year's Day for these families thanks to the arrival of new babies.

Daisy Marie Barton was due to be born on Christmas Day, but hung on until New Year's Day.

She arrived at Ipswich Hospital at 7.56am, weighing 8Ib 3oz, and is the first baby of Woodbridge couple Rebecca and Lee Barton, who are both 29.

After Rebecca's nine-and-a-half-hour labour, Lee, who works for Openreach, cut the cord as he welcomed his baby girl into the world.

New mum Rebecca Barton from Woodbridge with baby Daisy - Credit: Rebecca Barton

Rebecca said they were "thrilled" with their New Year's Day baby, adding her birth was a "good start to the year in light of everything that's happened".

She said: "Our due date was actually Christmas Day so we are quite relieved she wasn't born on Christmas Day to be honest.

"She still gets a special day. She was a bit late, but arrived in style.

"I think she had had enough of 2020 and didn't want to arrive in that year."

Rebecca said she had been "really lucky" with the labour, which was natural and she just used gas and air.

New dad Lee Barton with his baby girl, Daisy - Credit: Rebecca Barton

She said the birth of Daisy was "bit of an adventure, being our first. We are excited, definitely".

"Lee is thrilled and grinning like a Cheshire cat," she added.

The family expected to go home today, where they will have lots of time to bond together with Daisy as Lee has a few weeks at home.

Rebecca said it was "a shame" the Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions meant grandparents couldn't properly meet Daisy, but "they will find a way" with FaceTime and coming up to windows.

"Either way, she will be loved," she said.

New Year's Day was already extra special for mum Alice Logue, from Earls Colne in Essex, as it's the birthday of her dad, who passed away.

Mum Alice Logue with her third child, Cora Mae Barrett, born at Colchester Hospital on New Year's Day - Credit: Alice Logue

Now it is also the birthday of her third child, baby girl Cora Mae Barrett, who was born at Colchester Hospital at 5.35am, weighing 9lb exactly.

Alice, who works in finance, said labour came on "quite fast" so it was a nail-biting 30-minute drive to the hospital from their home.

"At one point I thought I would have to stop and call the ambulance. I thought I was going to have her in the car," she said.

Alice, 38, said she was "relieved" Cora didn't arrive on her due date, Christmas Day, adding it's "nice and special" her baby shares her dad's birthday.

Baby Cora Mae Barrett is one of the first babies to be born this year - Credit: Alice Logue

Alice and partner Tom Barrett, 40, also have two boys, Harrison and Clarence Barrett, aged nine and two.

Alice added: "2021 brings a bit more hope with the vaccine and hopefully life going back to some sort of normality. I'm glad her birthday was just inside the better year."

Baby Lucas was the first to be born this year at Ipswich Hospital.

Baby Lucas was the first baby to be born at Ipswich Hospital this year, 2021 - Credit: Supplied by family

He arrived in the early hours, weighing 6lb 9oz, and is the second child of Jim and Robyn from Ipswich.

Lucas was actually due on January 7, but was born nearly a week early after a difficult and complicated birth.

Jim, who owns a driving school, said: "We thought it would probably be New Year's Eve, but it went on and on and baby came in the early hours of New Year's Day. We are thrilled."

He added: "The important thing was the healthy birth of the child, which it was. It's a nice way to start the year of course after what happened in 2020."



