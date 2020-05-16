E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police cordon remains at recycling centre after body of baby girl discovered

PUBLISHED: 10:29 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 16 May 2020

A police cordon remains in place at Sackers after the body of a newborn baby girl was found onsite Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police cordon remains in place at Sackers after the body of a newborn baby girl was found onsite Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A police presence remains at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market today following the tragic discovery of a newborn baby’s body.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a cordon remains at the site in Ipswich Road, while investigations continue and officers try to trace the baby’s mother.

Police were called to the recycling centre shortly before 3pm on Thursday, May 14, where the girl’s body was found.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, who is leading the investigation,sent out a direct appeal to the mother of the baby girl and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

“Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help.

“I am making a direct appeal to this baby’s mother.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

“We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

“At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.”

Yesterday, Det Ch Susp praised staff at the site in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, for their actions following the tragic discovery.

He said plans were being finalised for a postmortem examination to be carried out at the earliest opportunity.

The baby is understood to have been born within a 48-hour period before the discovery and appeared to have been carried to full term, or close to full term.

But police said it was too early to establish if the baby had been alive for any of that 48-hour period.

The inquiry is in the hands of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team.

More: Community unites in grief following death of baby girl

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police cordon remains at recycling centre after body of baby girl discovered

A police cordon remains in place at Sackers after the body of a newborn baby girl was found onsite Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager and adult arrested after cannabis and cash seized at picnic site

Police seized the cannabis and cash from the adult and teenager from Cattawade Picnic Site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Expanded League One play-offs ‘being considered’ as clubs look for ‘innovative and creative solutions’

Ipswich Town's League One season continues to hang in the balance Picture: PA SPORT

Are you redecorating? Which paint colours are best to improve your mood?

Painting a room is an easy way to give your home a new lease of life Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24