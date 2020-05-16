Police cordon remains at recycling centre after body of baby girl discovered

A police cordon remains in place at Sackers after the body of a newborn baby girl was found onsite

A police presence remains at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market today following the tragic discovery of a newborn baby’s body.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a cordon remains at the site in Ipswich Road, while investigations continue and officers try to trace the baby’s mother.

Police were called to the recycling centre shortly before 3pm on Thursday, May 14, where the girl’s body was found.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, who is leading the investigation,sent out a direct appeal to the mother of the baby girl and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

“Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help.

“I am making a direct appeal to this baby’s mother.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

“We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

“At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.”

Yesterday, Det Ch Susp praised staff at the site in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, for their actions following the tragic discovery.

He said plans were being finalised for a postmortem examination to be carried out at the earliest opportunity.

The baby is understood to have been born within a 48-hour period before the discovery and appeared to have been carried to full term, or close to full term.

But police said it was too early to establish if the baby had been alive for any of that 48-hour period.

The inquiry is in the hands of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team.

